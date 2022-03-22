6,303 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

