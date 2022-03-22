$66.69 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $64.07 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $284.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.74 million to $305.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.46 million, with estimates ranging from $262.43 million to $378.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 580,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,168. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
