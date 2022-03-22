$82.75 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $82.50 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,871. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

