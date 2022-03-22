8,800 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,112,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,036,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

