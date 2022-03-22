$98.36 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $98.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Fastly posted sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $408.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Fastly has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.