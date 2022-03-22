A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.40

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.40 and last traded at C$41.35, with a volume of 15826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$603.28 million and a PE ratio of 21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

