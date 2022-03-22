A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 20%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,428,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the average session volume of 153,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Get A.I.S. Resources alerts:

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile (CVE:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializing specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A.I.S. Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.I.S. Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.