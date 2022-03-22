Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in NIKE by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

