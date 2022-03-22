Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,031 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

