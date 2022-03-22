Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 45,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 286,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06.
Several analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
