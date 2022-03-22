Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

FAX opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 249,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 145,733 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

