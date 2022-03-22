Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.53. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,722. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.87.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

