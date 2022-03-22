Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 2,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,807. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

