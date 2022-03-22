Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 424,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,209. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.