Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $324.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $262.35 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

