Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $435.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.50 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $262.35 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.11 and its 200 day moving average is $350.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

