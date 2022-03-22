AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

