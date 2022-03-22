ACENT Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $689,223.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

