Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ACU stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $48.31.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Acme United worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
