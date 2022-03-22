ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires 261 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.