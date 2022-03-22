ACT Advisors LLC. Has $546,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,732 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.