ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $276,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.91. 4,148,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.56 and a 200 day moving average of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

