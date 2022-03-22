Acute Angle Cloud Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,159.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.07038839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00284823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00824557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00093753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.00463051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00434720 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

