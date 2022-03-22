ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AFN opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.72. The company has a market cap of £15.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. ADVFN has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.99 ($1.25).

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

