ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AFN opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.72. The company has a market cap of £15.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. ADVFN has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.99 ($1.25).
