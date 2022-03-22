AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 759 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000.

BATS:NUEM opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

