AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30.

