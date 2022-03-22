AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

