AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $405.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.00. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

