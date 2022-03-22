AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 260,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

