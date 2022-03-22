Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,637.50.

ADYEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $19.99. 1,203,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Adyen has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.