AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,364 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 32.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

