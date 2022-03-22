AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.