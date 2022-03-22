AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

