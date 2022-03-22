AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.