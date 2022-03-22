AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,568 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

