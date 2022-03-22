AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

