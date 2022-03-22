AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50,847 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

