AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,632 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,632 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

