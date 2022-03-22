Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 200,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,971. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

