Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $37.04 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $37.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 398,184,993 coins and its circulating supply is 352,364,050 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

