Affinia Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.14 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

