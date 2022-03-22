Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Critical Comparison

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SLM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affirm and SLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 13.71 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.95 SLM $2.41 billion 2.12 $1.16 billion $3.47 5.26

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% SLM 48.17% 57.49% 4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Affirm and SLM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 SLM 0 1 6 0 2.86

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. SLM has a consensus target price of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than SLM.

Volatility & Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLM beats Affirm on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

