Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. 796,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,517. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

