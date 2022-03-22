Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,376 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 3,384,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

