Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,535 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

