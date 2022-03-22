Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Invests $7.50 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. 5,658,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

