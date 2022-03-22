Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,599. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

