Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

