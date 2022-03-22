Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,752,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,127,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

