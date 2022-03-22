Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,006,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,291,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $216.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

